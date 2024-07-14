Ruturaj Gaikwad to be rested? Eyes on untested middle order; India's likely XI vs Zimbabwe for 5th T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill unleashed a brutal assault on Zimbabwe's bowlers on Saturday, leading India to a dominant 10-wicket victory in the fourth T20I at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, securing the series win. Chasing Zimbabwe's 152/7, India comfortably reached the target with 28 balls to spare, taking a 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Indian players gather before the T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports club, in Harare(AP)

Jaiswal, in scintillating form, smashed an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls, earning the Player of the Match award. Gill complemented him perfectly, scoring an unbeaten 58 off 39 deliveries. Jaiswal's innings included 13 fours and two sixes, while Gill added six fours and two sixes to the tally.

Zimbabwe, despite a strong start, couldn't capitalize on their early momentum. Captain Sikandar Raza top-scored with 46 off 28 balls, but his team fell short of a competitive total. Openers Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani put on a promising 63-run partnership for the first wicket before falling in successive overs to part-time bowlers Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube. Debutant Tushar Deshpande impressed with the ball, claiming Raza's wicket while conceding 30 runs in his three overs.

The series will now conclude with the fifth T20 international in Harare on Sunday, where India will look to continue their dominant run. With the series already in the bag, there might a possibility of Indian team management making certain changes in the squad; however, the lack of chances to other batters throughout the past two T20Is might mean a wholesale of changes is unlikely.

On Saturday, both Indian openers remained unbeaten, while in the third T20I, India lost four wickets, with the likes of Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar not getting a chance to bat. Additionally, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh played a combined total of 8 deliveries.

A change in top-order could be made with the possibility of resting Ruturaj Gaikwad, who enjoyed excellent outings with the bat.

India likely XI vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I

Openers: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Middle-order: Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed