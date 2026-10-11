South Africa vs Australia Live Updates, 1st Test: Cummins starts the proceedings on day three

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: South Africa are facing a daunting task on the third day of the Durban Test against Australia, and the Proteas are in need of a substantial batting effort to stay in the game. Australia gained control of the series opener after Matt Renshaw put on a scintillating display, scoring 190 to take Australia to 390. The Aussies were 124/6 at one stage. Resuming day two on 187/6, the visitors added 203 runs, recovering from a precarious position. Renshaw’s marathon knock was supported by captain Pat Cummins, who scored 43, and Nathan Lyon, whose 27 helped Australia frustrate the home attack not a little. ...Read More

South Africa ended day two on 27/1, trailing by 363 runs. Josh Hazlewood removed Ryan Rickelton for a duck but Aiden Markram and David Bedingham remained unbeaten when bad light brought play to an early close.