South Africa vs Australia Live Updates, 1st Test: Cummins starts the proceedings on day three
South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: South Africa have resumed day three on 27/1 after Australia posted 390 in their first innings.
South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: South Africa are facing a daunting task on the third day of the Durban Test against Australia, and the Proteas are in need of a substantial batting effort to stay in the game. Australia gained control of the series opener after Matt Renshaw put on a scintillating display, scoring 190 to take Australia to 390. The Aussies were 124/6 at one stage. Resuming day two on 187/6, the visitors added 203 runs, recovering from a precarious position. Renshaw’s marathon knock was supported by captain Pat Cummins, who scored 43, and Nathan Lyon, whose 27 helped Australia frustrate the home attack not a little. ...Read More
South Africa ended day two on 27/1, trailing by 363 runs. Josh Hazlewood removed Ryan Rickelton for a duck but Aiden Markram and David Bedingham remained unbeaten when bad light brought play to an early close.
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- 11 Oct 2026, 01:19:05 PM IST
Pitch changing colour
Looks slightly greyish. Aiden Markram missed an in-coming delivery from Pat Cummins. Totally beaten but luckily for him it was a bit high. The Aussies are bowling a lot of bouncers and some of them are not bouncing as much. But at the same time, there are some very innocuous deliveries too, nothing happening off the pitch. Interesting day ahead.
- 11 Oct 2026, 01:09:19 PM IST
Simon Katich thrilled by Renshaw innings
"I like him as a player. When he first came in, I liked him as a player, even though others thought he was too defensive. I think that is what this team has needed and been crying out for," the former Australia batsman told SEN Radio.
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- 11 Oct 2026, 01:06:41 PM IST
What Matt Renshaw said yesterday
"A few years out of the team, I had the opportunity in 2023, you think [you're] never going to get the opportunity again. When I hit the ball [to go to his hundred] I was screaming at it 'go, go, go'. It hit me all at once. It was pretty special," Renshaw, whose 190 took the Aussies to 390, said. It was his first Test ton in 10 years.
- 11 Oct 2026, 01:00:13 PM IST
Batsmen walk out
Aiden Markram and David Bedingham, unbeaten on 15 and 12 respectively. Pat Cummins runs in to bowl the first ball of the third day. Driven straight to the fielder. In the next over Josh Hazlewood induces an edge off Markram but it falls just short of a slip fielder and dodges him towards the boundary. Beau Webster it was.
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- 11 Oct 2026, 12:31:00 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
We are ready to take you through another action-packed day. At present, the Aussies are on top, all thanks to Matt Renshaw's blinder on Saturday. It was his first Test century in 10 years. Just in a matter of hours, he has become a very important player. South Africa will resume day three on 27/1. The pitch is not exactly friendly to batsmen and the Proteas batsmen will have to be careful.