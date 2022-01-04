'Sachin had more shots than Virat': Former India batter says he doesn't expect Kohli to play a Tendulkar-like SCG knock

Given Virat Kohli's knack of nicking the ball outside off stump that are leading to his repeated dismissals, many feel that the India captain should try and emulate the approach Sachin Tendulkar took up during his epic knock of 241 not out at the 2004 Sydney Test against Australia. Like Kohli, Tendulkar too found himself getting out trying to play shots outside off. So, what did he do? The great Tendulkar did not hit a single cover drive, en route to playing out one of the most disciplined innings ever seen.

Weighing in on Kohli's dismissals, former opening batter Aakash Chopra, who was part of that famous SCG Test, feels that although he does not expect Kohli to take up Tendulkar's approach, the India captain can show a little more patience to get his groove back.

"Kohli can show a bit more patience. Remember the new year's Test match, Sydney 2004 when Sachin Tendulkar was getting out driving and then he didn't play a single drive. I'm not saying go down that road because Sachin had more shots as compared to Virat but then, this is the recipe," Chopra said on the Byju's Cricket Live Show on Star Sports on Day 1 of the Johannesburg Test between India and South Africa on Monday.

However, with Kohli not playing the 2nd Test owing to back spasm, his cricketing start to the new year will now begin on January 11, the third Test at Cape Town. Having gone two whole years without scoring a century, Kohli would aim to get 2022 off to a cracking start at Newlands. Chopra feels the India captain does not have too many weaknesses and reckons a little more application can see the India skipper back to his rollicking form.

"I don't think Kohli has too much of an issue playing the bouncers. It's just about knowing where your off-stump is. Trusting the bounce a little more so you can leave the ball a little more. It doesn't necessarily have to be on line. You don't even need to misread the line; you're not going to get bowled because the ball will be going over the stumps," added Chopra.