Sachin Tendulkar throws Kit Up Challenge, urges people to go out and play

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday came up with a new ‘Kit Up Challenge’, urging people to go out, play and share a video of the same on social media.

Calling it an extension of the Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s ‘Hum Fit Toh India Fit’ challenge, Tendulkar highlighted the importance of playing a sport to stay fit and healthy in a video that he shared on his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The 45-year-old went on to nominate a number of Indian sportspersons including Indian men’s cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj badminton sensation PV Sindhu, boxing champion Vijender Singh, hockey star Sardar Singh and badminton stalwart Kidambi Srikanth for the challenge.

“I have enjoyed playing all kinds of sports since childhood especially cricket. The fit India challenge is on. This is just an extension of that.

Whatever sport you like to play, just go, kit up and enjoy playing. Stay healthy and fit, but above all have loads of fun,” Tendulkar said in a video.

“I’m kitting up to go play the sport I love. Share a video of you playing the sport you love,” the master blaster captioned the video on Twitter.