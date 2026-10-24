Salman Agha returns, Mohammad Rizwan remains out as Pakistan name squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Former skipper Salman Agha on Saturday returned to the Pakistan squad for two Tests against Sri Lanka, but there was still no place for Mohammad Rizwan following the debacle in England.

Salma Ali Agha has returned to the Test squad. (AFP)

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Agha and Rizwan were among seven players expelled from the Test tour of England in August, a series the visitors lost 3-0.

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In Pakistan's first squad since, five players remain out of favour, including wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan, who is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the country's cyber-crime agency.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowed Rizwan to feature in a domestic match.

Along with Agha, left-arm spinner Ali Usman was also recalled after being sent home from the England tour before the third and final Test.

Babar Azam will continue to lead the side in the two Tests against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi (November 9-13) and Lahore (November 17-21).

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{{^usCountry}} The 14-member squad includes a trio of uncapped batters in Mohammad Taha, Sameer Minhas and Mohammad Suleman, who have done well at the domestic level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 14-member squad includes a trio of uncapped batters in Mohammad Taha, Sameer Minhas and Mohammad Suleman, who have done well at the domestic level. {{/usCountry}}

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The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship, with Pakistan ninth and last, and Sri Lanka seventh.

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Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka series

Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Salman Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saud Shakeel