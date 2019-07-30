Sanjay Manjrekar disagrees with Sunil Gavaskar, backs Virat Kohli, selection panel

cricket

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the selectors and the BCCI for allowing Virat Kohli to choose his team. He also questioned the credibility of the selection committee and called for players of better stature to be a part of the group. He also raised questions about how the committee decided to continue with Virat Kohli as the skipper of the team without even holding a meeting, which is generally the norm.

However, Sanjay Manjrekar does not quite agree with these observations and he states that India won seven matches in World Cup 2019 and lost only two and hence it wasn’t a below-par performance.

“Respectfully disagree with Gavaskar Sir with his views on Indian selectors & Virat being retained as capt. No, Ind did not put in a ‘much below par WC performance’, they won 7 lost two. Last one very narrowly. And integrity a far more important quality as selector than stature,” Manjrekar tweeted.

Respectfully disagree with Gavaskar Sir with his views on Indian selectors & Virat being retained as capt. No, Ind did not put in a ‘much below par WC performance’, they won 7 lost two. Last one very narrowly. And integrity a far more important quality as selector than stature. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 29, 2019

In the aforementioned column, Gavaskar had questioned the process of continuing with Kohli as the captain of the side without even a review meeting, which has always been the norm.

“That they selected the team for West Indies without first having a meeting to select the captain brings up the question of whether Virat Kohli is the captain of the team at his or the selection committee’s pleasure. To the best of our knowledge, his (Kohli’s) appointment was till the World Cup. After that, it was incumbent on the selectors to meet even if it was for five minutes for his reappointment,” Gavaskar wrote in Mid-Day.

After the heartbreak in the semi-finals of the World Cup, Virat Kohli will now lead the Indian team for a 3-match T20I, 3-match ODI and a 2-match Test series in Florida and West Indies.

