Sanju Samson joins Miller, Pollard after unbelievable biltzkrieg against Rishad, smashes spinner for 5 successive sixes

India created total carnage in the first half of their innings at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, piling on 152-1 in the first 10 overs as Bangladesh’s bowlers were hit all over the park by a combination of Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav. Sanju Samson hitting a six vs Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I.(Screengrab)

Much of the damage came in the 10th over itself, as Sanju Samson took a liking to the leg-spin of Rishad Hossain. After playing the first ball for a dot, Samson hit five consecutive sixes to close out the over, taking himself into the 90s in the process.

Samson took advantage of two poor balls to get going, with both overpitched and given too much air. Samson relied on touch and a classic straight drive to send both over the fence. The third six came off a flatter delivery, and although the contact wasn’t quite as good, Samson had enough power to send it over the fence once again.

The fourth six followed another poor overpitched delivery, as Samson cleared his front leg and cleared midwicket. Rishad moved to around-the-wicket for the last ball, but Samson was ready as he rocked back and pulled a shorter delivery over midwicket for a flat six as well, to make it five back-to-back.

Rishad had been introduced to the attack earlier in the seventh over, and Samson welcomed him with two boundaries and a maximum, taking a liking to the leg-spinner. Rishad had conceded 55 runs in the second T20I, and it was only getting worse for him in Hyderabad as he conceded 46 in just his first two overs with no wickets to show.

Samson scores an international century, highest score for India vs Bangladesh in T20s

Samson went on to bring up his maiden T20 international century a couple of overs later, capitalising on a terrific start opening the batting in Hyderabad. Samson was finally dismissed for 111 off just 47 deliveries after a remarkable innings, smashing 11 fours and eight sixes in his innings as he put on a terrific show of power-hitting.

India will be eyeing a massive total in this third and final T20I, with Suryakumar Yadav also looking in fine touch and plenty of batting also remaining in the tank.