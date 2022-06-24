'He averages 81 in first-class cricket. Remarkable': WI great Ian Bishop reserves huge praise for India's domestic star

In the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy season, many batters have impressed with their consistent performances but there's one name that stands out from the rest, just in terms of sheer consistency and brilliance throughout the season – Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan. In eight innings, the 24-year-old batter has smashed 937 at an incredible average of 137.85. During the final against Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, Sarfaraz scored his fourth century in the season as he top-scored for Mumbai with 134, taking the side to a strong total of 374.

Following a stellar Ranji season, calls for an international call-up for Sarfaraz have increased multifold from among the Indian fans. After slamming an important century in the final, he even drew the attention of a former international cricketer sitting over thousands of miles away – West Indies great Ian Bishop.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Bishop hailed Sarfaraz's incredible consistency as he noted his average in first-class cricket.

“Sarfraz Khan averages 81 in FC cricket. Yes, it’s a small sample size of 24 games, but it’s still remarkable,” wrote Bishop.

Sarfraz Khan averages 81 in FC cricket. Yes, it?s a small sample size of 24 games, but it?s still remarkable. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 23, 2022

Sarfaraz has scored seven centuries and as many half-centuries in 35 innings in the first-class cricket so far, scoring 2,351 runs at an average of 81.06.

Following his knock, Sarfaraz dedicated his century to his father as he turned emotional during the press interaction. “This hundred is because of my abbu (father), his sacrifices and holding my hand when I could have been down and out,” said a teary-eyed Sarfaraz.

“In our lives, it's about all those little dreams that we harbour. The dreams that we (he and his dad) have dreamt together. The nearly 2000 runs that I have scored in two seasons since my Mumbai comeback is because of my 'abbu',” he further said.

At the end of Day 2 in the Ranji Trophy final, Madhya Pradesh stood at 123/1, still trailing by 251 runs in the first innings against Mumbai.

