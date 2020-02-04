e-paper
Home / Cricket / Sarfaraz Khan surpasses VVS Laxman, Everton Weekes in first-class elite list

Sarfaraz Khan surpasses VVS Laxman, Everton Weekes in first-class elite list

Sarfaraz Khan scored a total of 605 first-class runs before being dismissed by Kamlesh Makvana and that is the seventh highest runs scored by a batsmen before being dismissed in first-class cricket.

cricket Updated: Feb 04, 2020 18:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Sarfaraz Khan.
A file photo of Sarfaraz Khan.(Twitter)
         

Sarfaraz Khan has been enjoying the form of his life for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and it looks like the youngster is not done creating records in first-class cricket. The 22-year-old, who scored 301* and 226* in his last two innings, was once again quite useful with the bat as he scored 78 during the game against Saurashtra to enter an elite list of cricketers. Sarfaraz scored a total of 605 first-class runs before being dismissed by Kamlesh Makvana and that is the seventh highest runs scored by a batsmen before being dismissed in first-class cricket.

The record belongs to another Indian - KC Ibrahim, who had scored 709 runs between dismissals in 1947-48. Graeme Hick (645), Vijay Merchant (634), Patsy Hendren (630), S Badrinath (625) and Pankaj Dharmani (608) lie above Sarfaraz on the all-time list. However, Sarfaraz is placed ahead of VVS Laxman and Everton Weekes.

Full list of batsmen with most runs before getting dismissed -

709 KC Ibrahim 1947/48

645 GA Hick 1990

634 VM Merchant 1941/42

630 EH Hendren 1929/30

625 S Badrinath 2007/08

608 P Dharmani 1999/00

605 SN Khan 2019/20

575 ED Weekes 1950

558 F Jakeman 1951

545 RB Simpson 1959/60

538 VVS Laxman 1997/98

530 VVS Laxman 1999/00

Earlier in the season, the youngster became the seventh Mumbai batsman to score a triple ton in first-class cricket and joined the illustrious list comprising Wasim Jaffer (301 and 314 not out), Rohit Sharma (309 not out), Ajit Wadekar (323), Sunil Gavaskar (340), Vijay Merchant (359 not out) and Sanjay Manjrekar (377).

“It’s a proud feeling to return and also join Mumbai’s triple-century club, alongside great players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Jaffer and Rohit Sharma,” Sarfaraz told ESPNCricinfo.

