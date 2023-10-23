Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: 1st T20I of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023 to start at 05:30 PM
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023. Match will start at 05:30 PM
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023. Match will start on 23 Oct 2023 at 05:30 PM
Venue : Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria
Scotland Women squad -
Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Maryam ...Read More Faisal, Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Olivia Bell
Ireland Women squad -
Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Sophie MacMahon, Alana Dalzell, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 23, 2023 04:34 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Match Details
1st T20I of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023 between Scotland Women and Ireland Women to be held at Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.