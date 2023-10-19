News / Cricket / Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null score after 7 overs is 20/0
Live

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null score after 7 overs is 20/0

Oct 19, 2023 02:42 PM IST
OPEN APP

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 20/0 after 7 overs, Gaby Lewis at 4 runs and Leah Paul at 13 runs

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023. Match will start on 19 Oct 2023 at 02:15 PM
Venue : Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Scotland Women squad -
Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Maryam Faisal, Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Olivia Bell
Ireland Women squad -
Alana Dalzell, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023
Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 19, 2023 02:42 PM IST
    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 20/0 after 7 overs

    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
    null
    Gaby Lewis 4 (15)
    Leah Paul 13 (27)
    null
    Kathryn Bryce 0/6 (4)

  • Oct 19, 2023 02:40 PM IST
    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 17/0 after 6 overs

    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
    null
    Gaby Lewis 4 (13)
    Leah Paul 10 (23)
    null
    Priyanaz Chatterji 0/14 (3)

  • Oct 19, 2023 02:40 PM IST
    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Gaby Lewis smashed a Four on Priyanaz Chatterji bowling . null at 17/0 after 5.6 overs

    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Oct 19, 2023 02:37 PM IST
    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Leah Paul smashed a Four on Priyanaz Chatterji bowling . null at 12/0 after 5.3 overs

    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

  • Oct 19, 2023 02:34 PM IST
    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 7/0 after 5 overs

    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
    null
    Leah Paul 5 (18)
    Gaby Lewis 0 (12)
    null
    Kathryn Bryce 0/3 (3)

  • Oct 19, 2023 02:31 PM IST
    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 6/0 after 4 overs

    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
    null
    Gaby Lewis 0 (12)
    Leah Paul 4 (12)
    null
    Priyanaz Chatterji 0/4 (2)

  • Oct 19, 2023 02:28 PM IST
    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 5/0 after 3 overs

    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
    null
    Gaby Lewis 0 (9)
    Leah Paul 3 (9)
    null
    Kathryn Bryce 0/2 (2)

  • Oct 19, 2023 02:25 PM IST
    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 4/0 after 2 overs

    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
    null
    Gaby Lewis 0 (7)
    Leah Paul 2 (5)
    null
    Priyanaz Chatterji 0/3 (1)

  • Oct 19, 2023 02:21 PM IST
    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 1/0 after 1 overs

    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
    null
    Gaby Lewis 0 (2)
    Leah Paul 1 (4)
    null
    Kathryn Bryce 0/1 (1)

  • Oct 19, 2023 01:14 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023

    Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Match Details
    2nd ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023 between Scotland Women and Ireland Women to be held at Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria at 02:15 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Scotland Women Ireland Women Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain 2023 + 2 more

‘They decided 3 days are enough for Bumrah’: Gavaskar's switch hit on India XI

cricket
Published on Oct 19, 2023 02:29 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar had his say on India's XI for their World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Sunil Gavaskar
ByHT Sports Desk

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null score after 7 overs is 20/0

Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: null at 20/0 after 7 overs, Gaby Lewis at 4 runs and Leah Paul at 13 runs

live Scotland Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of Scotland Women and Ireland Women tour of Spain, 2023
cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2023 02:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

‘The way India are playing in this World Cup is scary’: Bangladesh coach

Bangladesh coach Hathurusingha said the brand of cricket India are playing at World Cup 2023 is scary.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Pakistan(ANI )
cricket
Published on Oct 19, 2023 10:41 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad beat Chhattisgarh by 6 wickets

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad beat Chhattisgarh by 6 wickets

live Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Live Score, Match 40 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2023 01:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Match 17: IND vs BAN head-to-head record

Bangladesh last played an ODI against the World Cup hosts in India at the Wankhede Stadium back in 1998.

India's Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul during a practice session (PTI)
cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2023 12:30 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

‘Ask Ashwin and Shami if reputation is more important or winning World Cup?’

It's a bitter pill to swallow. But the truth is, neither Ashwin nor Shami are automatic selections and that's likely to remain the same throughout the World Cup

Ashwin (second left) celebrates with India teammates(REUTERS)
cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2023 10:36 AM IST
ByAritra Mukherjee

Haryana vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Haryana beat Jammu and Kashmir by 73 runs

Haryana vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Haryana beat Jammu and Kashmir by 73 runs

live Haryana vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Match 37 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2023 12:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar vs Kerala Live Score: Kerala beat Bihar by 6 wickets

Bihar vs Kerala Live Score: Kerala beat Bihar by 6 wickets

live Bihar vs Kerala Live Score, Match 38 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2023 12:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Manipur vs Saurashtra Live Score: Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Manipur vs Saurashtra Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 09:00 AM

live Manipur vs Saurashtra Live Score, Match 39 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Published on Oct 19, 2023 07:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Move over IND-PAK, India vs Bangladesh is the rivalry World Cup is waiting for

India bring the best and worst out of Bangladesh and their World Cup match promises to be more pulsating than India vs Pakistan.

Shubman Gill scored a century against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup but ended up on the losing side.(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2023 12:29 PM IST
ByR Kaushik

Shakib doubtful for India clash at 2023 WC? BAN head coach drops injury update

Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh captain, has featured in each of the side's three matches at the World Cup so far.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan during practice (REUTERS)
cricket
Published on Oct 19, 2023 07:20 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rohit Sharma slapped with multiple fines for reckless driving before WC match

Rohit was driving at high speeds of 200 km/h and his vehicle - a Lamborghini - even touched speeds of 215 km/h, which raised alarm bells among traffic officials

India's captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)
cricket
Published on Oct 19, 2023 07:13 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Shardul's utility or Ashwin's guile? Sleepless night over India XI vs Bangladesh

India predicted XI vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023: Team India will look to make four wins in four as it faces Bangladesh in Pune.

India's Shardul Thakur with teammates celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan(PTI)
cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2023 12:29 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India coach addresses crucial Shardul vs Ashwin debate ahead of Bangladesh match

Shardul Thakur has been part of the India XI in the side's last two World Cup games against Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Ravichandran Ashwin (L) played against Australia in India's opener vs Australia, while Shardul Thakur took his place in the next two games at 2023 World Cup(Files)
cricket
Published on Oct 19, 2023 06:19 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Kohli always tries to sledge…': Bangladesh star's full disclosure on rivalry

India will face Bangladesh in an important World Cup 2023 match in Pune on Thursday. Ahead of that, Mushfiqur Rahim talked about the rivalry with Virat Kohli.

India's Virat Kohli during practice(REUTERS)
cricket
Updated on Oct 19, 2023 12:29 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out