Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Live Score: Washington Freedom won the toss and elected to field

Friday, July 12, 2024
Friday, July 12, 2024
    July 12, 2024 5:37 AM IST
    Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Live Score, Match 8 of Major League Cricket, 2024
    Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Major League Cricket, 2024. Match will start on 12 Jul 2024 at 06:00 AM
    Venue : Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

    Seattle Orcas squad -
    Aaron Jones, Hammad Azam, Nauman Anwar, Shubham Ranjane, Ayan Desai, Harmeet Singh, Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Shehan Jayasuriya, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Ali Sheikh, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell, Zaman Khan
    Washington Freedom squad -
    Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Maxwell, Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Lahiru Milantha, Akhilesh Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 12, 2024 5:37 AM IST

    Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Live Score: Toss Update

    July 12, 2024 4:59 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Major League Cricket, 2024

    Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Match Details
    Match 8 of Major League Cricket, 2024 between Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

