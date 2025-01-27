Sehwag dropped himself for me, told Gambhir 'he will play': Ex-India batter 'forever indebted' to Viru for selfless act

Indian cricket has witnessed a plethora of talented stars who couldn't fulfil their potential for several reasons, and Manoj Tiwary perhaps is at the top of that list. 'Chhota Dada' as he was fondly called, Tiwary promised a big career for India, but it was restricted to just 12 ODIs and three T20Is. Surprisingly, these 15 matches took place in a span of 7 years, with Tiwary constantly being shoved in and out of the team. Tiwary will forever be known for getting dropped after scoring a century, but the story leading up to that memorable hundred itself is fascinating. Virender Sehwag's selfless gesture is still remembered(Getty)

Tiwary had returned low scores in his first five India matches, registering 2, 2, 22, 11 and 24. When things looked grim, the legendary Virender Sehwag was the one to offer Tiwary a lifeline. The year was 2011, and the month December. Sehwag had gone berserk against the West Indies, smashing a career-best 219 against them in Indore. However, what transpired in the next match was a true reflection Viru's selfless nature.

"He [Sehwag] is my idol. I will be indebted to him till my last breath. Because if he didn't drop himself, my life would have been different. When Virender Sehwag, [Gautam ]Gambhir bhai and I had good relations, and I was part of the team for 7 years in and out, Viru bhai saw that I wasn't getting chances or being shuffled up and down. Sometimes, I would suddenly made to open, then then bat at 5; he observed that I was not given justice," Tiwary said on The Lallantop.

"The series in which he scored a double hundred (in Indore). He rested himself and told Gambhir that we have to make him play and bat at No. 4. In the bus, Viru bhai asked me, where do you want to bat. I said I just want to bat for the country. When he insisted, I told him, I've always batted at No. 4. So then he conveyed it to him [Gambhir]."

Tiwary recalls epic knock

Tiwary's century came under the most dramatic of circumstances. Batting first, India were reduced to 1/2, bringing Tiwary out early. He and Gambhir, the acting India captain, struck a partnership of 83 runs before the opener was out LBW to Anthony Martin. From there, India marched to 201 without losing the next wicket, with Tiwary and Virat Kohli putting on 117 runs for the fourth wicket. Kohli missed his century by 20 runs, but Tiwary ensured he completed his. He could have gone on batting longer, but cramps cut his knock short and Tiwary had to be retired hurt.

"And look how things turned out. As I always believe it luck, in the first three balls, India lost two wickets – Ajinkya Rahane and Parthiv Patel. When I went in there, I had a blank mind. When that happens, more often than not, good things happen. This was written in my stars – to score a hundred. So when I scored the century and collected the Player of the Match award, I felt that I belong in international cricket. He [Sehwag] was very happy," he added.