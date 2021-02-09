Series win over South Africa much-needed for Pakistan cricket: Misbah
Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has hailed his team's 2-0 Test series win over South Africa as a much-needed boost for the country's cricket.
It was Pakistan's first Test series win over the Proteas since 2003.
Talking to the media on Tuesday, Misbah said the series against South Africa was very important after the poor performance of the team in New Zealand.
"I also think for the growth of players it is very important for countries to play Tests at home on a regular basis. It becomes easier for them to go abroad and perform as well," Misbah added.
"This series was very important for us as we had a very poor series in New Zealand and what is satisfactory is that the team showed grit and each player played his part in the series win," he said.
"I have never taken pressure because of my job's future but it was frustrating and disappointing that in the last one year we had come close to winning matches even in England and lost out due to poor fielding and lack of application."
Before the series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had made it clear that a defeat was not acceptable against South Africa.
"Look it does not matter to me what the cricket committee says and I never took any pressure because of that because I believe there are no sureties or guarantees about your job. No one can give that to you."
Misbah said what was important for him was that he and his team had worked hard in the last one and half years, but without the desired results.
"But in this series it came together and our finishing was good and we grabbed the opportunities when they came our way," he added.
Misbah also felt that the emergence of Faheem Ashraf as an all-rounder at number seven had allowed the management to strike a balance.
"Till Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood were playing we had that balance but for some time now we have lacked a quality bowling batting all-rounder at number seven. We have invested in Faheem and he is finally coming good for us."
He also believed that wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan's performances were not surprising since he is a good player of fast bowling.
"He came into the team on the back of some good performances in domestic cricket and we needed someone down the order who could play fast bowling well."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
IND vs ENG: 'No regrets,' Kohli explains why Kuldeep did not play in 1st Test
World Test Championship: England rocket to top of points table, India slump to 4
Race to World Test Championship final: India, who have slipped to fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.
'Maybe they'll bring him in place of Nadeem or Sundar': Gavaskar
'Pant could make things interesting': Root on why he England not declare
1st Test: Kohli fight in vain as Leach, Anderson help England topple India
India vs England: India crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough to deny England of a memorable win.
1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: India crumble as England soar to 1-0 series lead
'Jimmy' rolls the years back at Chepauk- Watch Anderson's brilliance in Chennai
Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
'Thought he was playing in the IPL': Jack Leach on bowling to Rishabh Pant
India vs England: Jack Leach, who picked up 4/76 in England's massive win over India on Tuesday, felt India batsman Rishabh Pant was in IPL mode in reference to the India wicketkeeper's knock of 91 in the first innings.
'After a 100, class players carry their form': Manjrekar's 'issue' with Rahane
Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
'We didn't achieve that in this game': Kohli on what went wrong for India
India vs England: Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure on the England batsmen that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.
India vs England: Laxman gives huge compliment to James Anderson
Gambhir lauds IDCA for scheduling National Zonal Championship
Tendulkar to be back in action; Raipur to host Road Safety World Series T20
