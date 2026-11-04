Services pacer Jayant Goyat, 6’4” and just 21, makes a mark

At 6’4”, Jayant Goyat has the physical attributes that make a fast bowler stand out. When the 21-year-old hit the deck against Delhi on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy tie at the Palam ground here, his lanky frame inevitably became a talking point.

Jayant Goyat's 5/65 helped Services restrict Delhi’s first innings lead to 78 runs.

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But when he went on to claim his maiden five-wicket haul on the third day on Wednesday, his cricketing journey warranted a closer look. His 5/65 helped restrict Delhi’s first innings lead to 78 runs. With Services having built a lead to 202 at stumps, Goyat may get another chance to shine with the ball on the final day of the game.

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Goyat comes from Bhiwani, which is better known as a boxing hub. Goyat though comes from a cricketing family. His father, Wazir Singh Goyat, was in the Haryana Ranji squad, and is a physical education professor at a government college in Bhiwani. He was his first coach.

While his father's experience as a pacer helped nudge Goyat towards sports, the decision to play cricket was his own call.

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{{^usCountry}} "My father never pushed me to play only cricket. He gave me the freedom to pursue whatever I wanted,” Goyat told reporters after his fine spell on Wednesday. “Playing cricket was my own decision, and he supported me a lot.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My father never pushed me to play only cricket. He gave me the freedom to pursue whatever I wanted,” Goyat told reporters after his fine spell on Wednesday. “Playing cricket was my own decision, and he supported me a lot.” {{/usCountry}}

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That support became especially important during a difficult phase at the age-group level. He represented India U-19 in the Quadrangular series in 2023 and was named a back-up player for the 2024 U-19 World Cup. However, Goyat endured a lean run in Haryana's district tournaments and frustration eventually got the better of him.

“I once messaged my father in the middle of a match saying that I was leaving cricket,” he recalled. His father helped him get through that phase, offering encouragement by asking him to savour his favourite dishes than put pressure on him. It helped Goyat come out of that low phase.

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His haul against Delhi is a significant milestone in his promising career. Among his important strikes was the dismissal of Sumit Mathur one short of a century, having removed Yash Dhull and Anuj Rawat as well. He then returned to dismiss Dev Lakra and Navdeep Saini as Delhi were bowled out for 344.

“Taking wickets in the longer format gives you a good feeling,” he said. “The wicket was a bit dry and slow, so you have to put in some extra effort. When you put in that effort, you get the results as well.”

Before establishing himself as a pace-bowling allrounder, Goyat was primarily a batter. His performances earned him recognition at the U-19 level, including a 129 in the Challenger Trophy quarter-final while chasing.

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Goyat has mostly batted in the top three for Services, including in the Inter-Services tournament, but now sees himself as a bowling allrounder.

The adjustment has required him to work on his physique. Goyat has prioritised conditioning and acknowledges there is room to add to his pace. He clocked around 135 kph when he last checked the speed gun as a U-19 player, he said.

Services coach Lt Col AP Singh sees potential in the youngster.

“He has age on his side, is talented and bowling very well. This was his first five-wicket haul in a very big game,” Singh said, adding that developing variations and continuing to play competitive cricket was important for his progress.

For Services, Goyat's value lies in the balance he brings to the side. “Jayant gives us an extra edge because he can bat as well. If he gives us 20-25 runs down the order, it is always good for any side,” Singh added.

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