Explore
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi 25oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi250C
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Services vs Baroda Live Score: Match 32 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 to start at 09:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 18, 2024 8:29 AM IST
    Services vs Baroda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 32 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start at 09:30 AM
    Services vs Baroda Live Score, Match 32 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25
    Services vs Baroda Live Score, Match 32 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

    Services vs Baroda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 32 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start on 18 Oct 2024 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi

    Services squad -
    AK Shukla, Rajat Paliwal, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Arjun Sharma, Jayant Goyat, Pulkit Narang, Suraj Vashisht, Arun Kumar, Lovekesh Bansal, Nitin Tanwar, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary
    Baroda squad -
    Jyotsnil Singh, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Mitesh Patel, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 18, 2024 8:29 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 32 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

    Services vs Baroda Match Details
    Match 32 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 between Services and Baroda to be held at Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Services vs Baroda Live Score: Match 32 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 to start at 09:30 AM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes