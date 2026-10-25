Set to return for Cape Town decider, Green ready to bat at any position

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is all set to play in the third and final Test against South Africa at Cape Town, starting on October 27.

Good news for Australia as Cameron Green has been declared fit. (REUTERS)

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Australia lost the second Test badly by an innings and 31 runs, with their batting coming a cropper. The likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Nic Maddinson and Beau Webster failed to raise their game in such an important game.

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Green missed the first two Tests on account of a lower abdominal muscle tear. The 27-year-old recently had a fantastic series against Bangladesh, where he got a century at No.5 in the first Test at Darwin.

In the second and final Test at Mackay, which the Aussies won to tie the series at 1-1, he scored a very important 67 on a tricky wicket. He was going to play an important role against South Africa but then the injury happened.

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As Green is set to play in the decider, the question arises: where is he going to bat since Matt Renshaw scored heavily at No.5 in the Kingsmead Test? In the second Test at Gqeberha, however, he batted at No.6 and No.4.

In all likelihood, Renshaw will return to the No.5. Green is not worried about his batting position. He said, "I've had a lot of experience up and down the order. I think I'm well-suited at four and five. But obviously, we've had some pretty incredible cricketers in those positions. So I'm very happy to move up and down the order depending on what the team wants."

Roaring to go

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Green had a nice nets session on Saturday. He played quite a few attractive shots. Besides, he bowled too. The right-hander picked up the injury during the preceding ODI series while batting. Talking about his injury, he said, “Pretty surprised with how quickly it's actually healed, or how functional I feel only a few weeks after. It was really bizarre. I think there's definitely a pretty clear link between getting hit and then doing the injury. I think it's too much of a coincidence for them not to be related.”

"Basically, I got hit where you don't want to get hit, and then two balls later, I went to play a shot just behind the wicket – obviously had to lengthen my muscle, and I think my muscle was pretty keen to not move at that stage after I got hit.

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“It's quite a unique injury. There are not many people that have done the injury and then tried to play a few weeks later. The (medical staff) didn't have much to go off … (but) it's all good to go for the last game,” he added.

The three-game South Africa-Australia series is currently tied at 1-1.