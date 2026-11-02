Shaheen Afridi's Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate after tri-series triumph

Pakistan have been penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate during the final of the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka in Lahore on Saturday, with the team fined five per cent of its match fee.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win the ODI tri-series

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Pakistan were found to be one over short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into consideration by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, according to the ICC website.

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The offence falls under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate violations. Under the provision, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their team falls short of the required rate.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Wayne Knights, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz levelled the charge against Pakistan. Captain Shaheen Afridi pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction, meaning no formal hearing was required.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the penalty, Pakistan had plenty to celebrate. They chased down a target of 326 against Sri Lanka with nine balls to spare to script a thrilling three-wicket victory. Opener Fakhar Zaman was the star performer, smashing 127 off 99 deliveries, including 11 fours and six sixes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the penalty, Pakistan had plenty to celebrate. They chased down a target of 326 against Sri Lanka with nine balls to spare to script a thrilling three-wicket victory. Opener Fakhar Zaman was the star performer, smashing 127 off 99 deliveries, including 11 fours and six sixes. {{/usCountry}}

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Pakistan lost just one match in the tri-series, which also featured England. The defeat came against Sri Lanka in their second group-stage meeting in Lahore. The visitors bowled Pakistan out for just 110 in 25.3 overs before chasing down the target in 18.1 overs, with eight wickets to spare.