Shakib Al Hasan angrily throws ball at Mohammad Rizwan in yet another meltdown, gets severely reprimanded by umpire

Bangladesh have closed in on a historic victory as Pakistan's batting order crumbled on the final day of the first Test. The hosts found themselves in disarray against a spin-heavy Bangladesh bowling unit, exacerbated by poor shot selection throughout the first session on Sunday. With their backs against the wall, Pakistan face an uphill battle to salvage the match as they trailed by nine runs at lunch after conceding a 117-run lead in the first innings. The umpire reprimands Shakib Al Hasan after he throws the ball towards Mohammad Rizwan(X)

However, despite Bangladesh being in a significantly favourable position, Shakib Al Hasan, the star Bangladesh all-rounder, irked the umpire with a bizarre act on the field. Known for his fiery temperament, Shakib became visibly agitated when Mohammad Rizwan backed out early into his run-up. The Bangladesh all-rounder threw the ball in anger, full throttle towards Rizwan at a height, which wicketkeeper Litton Das collected.

The on-field umpire, Richard Kettleborough, wasn't too pleased with Shakib's act and reprimanded him. Even as Shakib walked back to his run-up, Kettleborough continued to stare at him and even turned around, warning him for his behaviour. Shakib, then, appeared to apologise.

The past few days haven't been favourable for Shakib as he has been in controversy for off-the-field reasons, too. He was named as one of the accused in connection with an alleged murder that took place during the recent protests and violence in Bangladesh, which left hundreds dead.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have also received a legal notice asking for the board to ban Shakib, as ICC rules don't allow individuals with such charges to play international cricket. The BCB will take a decision on Shakib following the end of the first Test.

Pakistan in spot of bother

Pakistan's hopes rested on Mohammad Rizwan, the last recognized batsman at the crease, who remained unbeaten on 22 at the break. Rizwan showed resilience by striking three consecutive boundaries off Nahid Rana despite wickets tumbling at the other end, but the side would expect the wicketkeeper-batter to hold the fort for as long as possible, with the chances of a victory highly unlikely.

Rizwan had remained unbeaten on 171 in the first innings, where Pakistan declared at 448/6.

The Test in Rawalpindi could mark a potential turning point for Bangladesh, who have endured a tough history against Pakistan in Test cricket, losing 12 of their last 13 encounters.