Shane Watson bats for participation of Steve Smith, David Warner in Big Bash League

Former Australia opener Shane Watson feels that Steve Smith and David Warner should be allowed to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) especially when Cricket Australia (CA) has no objection with them taking part in an overseas T20 League.

As things stand right now, Smith and Warner can’t feature in the upcoming BBL as part of their 12-month ban from international and domestic cricket, which they received for their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal during Australia’s tour to South Africa earlier this year.

However, the duo is currently taking part in the inaugural Global T20 Canada tournament as the CA sanctions don’t stop them from playing in the overseas leagues.

Watson finds this entire episode illogical saying he would rather let the banned duo promote an Australian league (read BBL) than an overseas one (Canada tournament in this case).

“The thing that just disappoints me about the whole situation is now Steve Smith and Dave Warner are over promoting other tournaments by playing in them,” Watson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I understand the rulings that happened at Cricket Australia, the 12-month bans and all the stipulations they put around that. But for them to have the opportunity to go and promote other tournaments, I’d prefer if they’re going to do that and have access to do that (that) they have access to promote the Big Bash, for example,” he added.

The 37-year-old all-rounder, who scored a blistering hundred to fashion Chennai Super Kings’ victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final a month ago, also termed Smith and Warner an integral part of Australian cricket going into next year’s ODI World Cup.

“At the moment we’ve got a few world-class players and we’ll continue to discover those but they don’t just fall out of trees. That’s why Steve and Dave are such an integral part to Australian cricket, especially in the shorter format as well with the World Cup coming up,” he said.

Meanwhile, Smith made a solid comeback to competitive cricket as he slammed a 41-ball 61 to help Toronto Nationals register a six-wicket win over Vancouver Knights in the opening match of the Canadian T20 League on Thursday. Warner will be turning up for Winnipeg Hawks on Saturday.