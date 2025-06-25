Shikhar Dhawan ready to publish his autobiography? ‘Won’t be just another sports memoir'

Is former India batter Shikhar Dhawan ready to come up with his autobiography? Hindustan Times has exclusively accessed details from the close quarters of Dhawan that indicate a new step in the former opener's life. An image, shared with HT, shows Dhawan relaxed at home, holding what appears to be a manuscript or a pre-publication proof — its title obscured, though clues suggest a possible literary collaboration. Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan might release his autobiography soon(HT Photo)

Industry insiders now believe that Dhawan could be gearing up to release his autobiography, potentially under the banner of publishing giant HarperCollins. While no formal announcement has been made either by the cricketer or the publisher, sources familiar with the matter hint that this might be a deeply personal project, chronicling Dhawan’s career, setbacks, and triumphs — on and off the field.

“This is not just another sports memoir,” said a source close to the development. “If it is indeed what we believe it is, this book could be Dhawan’s way of reflecting on his journey — from the cricket fields of Delhi to global stardom.”

Representatives of both Dhawan and HarperCollins have yet to issue official statements. However, the buzz has now reached fans and publishing circles alike, with many awaiting confirmation of what could be an engaging read.

Shikhar Dhawan: A Stellar Career in Indian Cricket and the IPL

Dhawan, affectionately known as "Gabbar" in cricketing circles, was a mainstay in Indian cricket for a decade. He first made headlines with a record-breaking 187 on his Test debut against Australia in 2013 — the fastest debut century in Test history at the time.

In ODIs, Dhawan became a cornerstone of India's top order, forming a formidable partnership with Rohit Sharma. Known for his aggressive stroke play and consistency, he was the highest run-scorer in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, which India won. He continued this form in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, proving himself on the biggest stages.

Dhawan has scored more than 6,000 runs in ODIs with 17 centuries, and over 2,000 T20I runs. Injuries and team dynamics saw his role fluctuate in later years, but his contribution remained undeniable.

In the IPL, Dhawan has been one of the league’s most consistent performers. He is among the top five all-time highest run-scorers in the tournament’s history. He has been admired for his adaptability and leadership, representing franchises like Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and most recently, Punjab Kings.