“Shocked” James Anderson reflects on Lancashire exit, admits decision left him questioning himself

England pace great James Anderson admitted that Lancashire's decision to not renew his contract came as a shock, as he had gone into the meeting with the county club expecting to discuss the team's future. However, the conversation took a completely different turn, leaving him stunned.

England pace great James Anderson reveals shock at Lancashire exit. (Action Images via Reuters)

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The 44-year-old captained Lancashire last season, taking 50 wickets in the County Championship at an average of 17. He was also named the club's Player of the Year.

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The veteran bowler made 112 first-class appearances for Lancashire, claiming 443 wickets, and was part of their County Championship title-winning team in 2011. However, ahead of the season, during a meeting with Lancashire's new hierarchy, he was told that the club wanted to build an attack for the future.

"I went in for what I thought was a conversation about how the team moves forward. It wasn't a great year for the team. Being captain, I thought it was chat about that," Anderson said on the Tailenders podcast.

"A couple of minutes in I realised it wasn't a conversation. I was being told they thought the best way for the team to move forward was without me."

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{{^usCountry}} Anderson admitted that Lancashire's decision not to renew his contract came as a shock. He revealed that he and the head coach had spent much of the season questioning whether they could do more to help the team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anderson admitted that Lancashire's decision not to renew his contract came as a shock. He revealed that he and the head coach had spent much of the season questioning whether they could do more to help the team. {{/usCountry}}

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"I was quite shocked. It was quite brief. All of the way through the season myself and the head coach were like 'is it something we are doing? Could we be doing more to help the team?'" Anderson said.

The 44-year-old, England's leading Test wicket-taker with 704 wickets in 188 matches, retired from international cricket in 2024.

“Was it something I did?”

The decision left Anderson questioning himself and his future in the game. The England great admitted that he had hoped to finish his career at Lancashire but is now unsure whether his playing days are over.

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"I finished the season thinking, 'was it something I did? Was I doing something wrong?' - and then I get this news. Now I am thinking that even more. I am thinking 'this is happening again. Is there something fundamentally wrong with me as a person?' Your head just sort of races. I wanted to see my career out with Lancs. I don't know if my career is done; we will have to wait and see, but it would be nice at some point if someone would let me retire," he added.