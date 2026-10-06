Shreyas Iyer ton seals win in first T20I against Windies

Lucknow: India extended their winning streak in home T20 internationals since their World Cup triumph in March as skipper Shreyas Iyer struck his first century in the format to help beat West Indies by eight wickets in the opener of the five-match series here on Tuesday.

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer scored a match-winning ton against West Indies on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

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Shreyas struck an unbeaten 102* with Ishan Kishan (37*) for company as India, chasing a target of 172, were home in 14.4 overs.

It was India’s 21st win in 32 matches against the Windies. Sanju Samson, picked to open ahead of young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, fell for 11 after the World Cup final’s player of the match mistimed his shot to be caught and bowled by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein. In the two matches at the Asian Games, Samson made just nine runs.

The run chase never looked difficult at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Debutant Naman Dhir’s 3/31 bowling spin restricted the visitors to a moderate score. Shreyas and Kishan added an unbroken 137 for the third wicket.

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{{^usCountry}} Both hammered the Windies bowlers all around the ground as over 48,000 fans watched, after guiding India to 62/2 in the Powerplay following the dismissals of Abhishek Sharma and Samson in quick succession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both hammered the Windies bowlers all around the ground as over 48,000 fans watched, after guiding India to 62/2 in the Powerplay following the dismissals of Abhishek Sharma and Samson in quick succession. {{/usCountry}}

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Shreyas shook off a lean patch since taking over as captain from Suryakumar Yadav in June. His unbeaten 102 came off just 43 balls (10x4, 6x6). Kishan’s 37 came off 27 balls with five hits to the fence.

Naman Dhir made a standout T20I debut, claiming 3/31— third-best bowling figures by an Indian on debut — as India bowled out West Indies for 171. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav supported, taking two wickets each, ensuring the visitors never built sustained momentum despite half-centuries from Shai Hope (52 – 37b, 6x4, 2x6) and Sherfane Rutherford (56 – 34b, 6x4, 3x6).

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West Indies began brightly under skipper Hope, who opened and smashed 16 runs off Mayank Yadav’s second over. India hit back through Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel in the Powerplay. Kamil Pooran fell for 12 and Shimron Hetmyer was run out for five, while Rovman Powell was dismissed for a duck, leaving the side struggling at 44/3 after Powerplay.

Hope and Rutherford steadied the ship with an unbeaten 38-run partnership, taking West Indies to 82/3 at the half-way mark. Hope continued to play anchor, while Rutherford provided the impetus.

Axar’s opening spell was exceptional. His sixth T20I maiden over moved him behind only Jasprit Bumrah (13) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10) for most maidens by an Indian.

The middle overs turned decisively in India’s favour. After Hope reached his 13th T20I fifty off 36 balls, he fell immediately holed out to Axar at deep midwicket off Naman Dhir, ending a 63-run stand with Rutherford. It triggered a collapse as West Indies slumped from 114/4 to 125/8 in a six-over stretch.

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Local man Kuldeep Yadav struck twice in successive overs, trapping Roston Chase (5) leg before and removing Matthew Forde (2) to a brilliant running catch by Ishan Kishan at deep midwicket. Romario Shepherd (7) hit a six but sliced Dhir to Tilak Varma at long-off. Dhir then claimed his third wicket when Shamar Springer, after hitting him for a maximum, lofted another delivery to Axar.

Rutherford kept West Indies competitive with a brisk 56 — his seventh T20I fifty — after the middle-order wickets fell. His knock ended when Mayank Yadav finally broke through with a length delivery. Axar took his second wicket as the tail folded and Windies were 171 all out.

Brief scores: West Indies 171 in 19.1 ovs (Shai Hope 52, Sherfane Rutherford 56, Axar Patel 2/26, Kuldeep Yadav 2/33, Naman Dhir 3/31). India 172/2 in 14.2 ovs (Ishan Kishan 37*, Shreyas Iyer 102*). India won by 8 wickets

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