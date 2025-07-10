Shubman Gill not one of those who get trained for what to say in media, claims Ashwin: 'Don't take it out of context…'

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is highly impressed with Shubman Gill's conduct at the press conference and said he is not trying to put on a show there, but acting his natural self. Shubman recently took over the charge of Test captaincy from Rohit Sharma, and after an initial hiccup at Headingley, he registered his first win as skipper at Edgbaston. The 25-year-old hasn't been much bothered by the pressure of expectations put on him as new skipper and filling the big shoes of Virat Kohli at number 4 at the same time. India captain Shubman Gill speaks during a press conference at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England, Tuesday July 1, 2025. AP/PTI(AP07_01_2025_000278A)(AP)

Shubman has displayed a composed and measured presence off the field, often seen responding to reporters' questions with patience and poise during press conferences.

Ashwin praised Gill's composure at the press conference and said he has maintained his natural self while leading the team as well.

"Shubman has a natural flair. I was watching his press conference, and I immediately found that he is not putting on a show. He is talking like who he is. He is leading the team according to his natural self and skills," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin pointed out that during overseas tours, the media often attempts to pin the captain in press interactions to undermine the team’s morale.

"In overseas tours, the media tries to target the captain because if you bring the captain down, it becomes easy to bring the team down. You can get them to fall like nine pins if you go after the captain," he added.

Meanwhile, the veteran spinner noted that players are generally coached on how to handle media interactions, but he believes that doesn't apply to Gill, who speaks with authenticity and confidence.

"Don't take it out of context, but a lot of players are coached about what to say and what to do. That doesn't seem to be the case with Shubman Gill. He looks like a man who is doing what he believes in."

Shubman shuts critics in England

Shubman was facing scrutiny before the start of the series for his underwhelming red-ball numbers overseas; however, he has shut down the criticism after just two matches. Gill began the series in style with a composed 147 at Headingley in the opening Test.

At Edgbaston, in the second match, he levelled it up by hitting a superb 269 in the first innings—his first Test double hundred. That score made him just the third Indian to get a Test double century in England, and the first Indian captain to achieve it on English ground. He kept that going into the second innings, putting up another strong performance with 161 runs.