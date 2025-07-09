Rishabh Pant shrugs off hype around Jofra Archer's comeback at Lord’s: 'I'm happy he's back'

After more than four years away from the format, Jofra Archer’s return to Test cricket has sparked attention across the cricketing world, and India vice-captain Rishabh Pant has welcomed it with open arms. Speaking on the eve of the third Test at Lord’s, Pant called Archer’s comeback “a good contest” but made it clear that the focus, as always, is on giving his best for the team. Rishabh Pant reacted to Jofra Archer's comeback for the Lord's Test(PTI)

“Personally, whenever I step on the field, I enjoy my cricket and try to give my 100 percent. It's not particularly about any individual. Yes, it's going to be a good contest, because he's also coming after a long break. But yes, I'm happy he's back,” Pant said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

The statement comes at a time when India, having thrashed England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston, are riding high on confidence. Pant himself has played a pivotal role in India’s resurgence, scoring 342 runs in the series so far at an average of 85.50, including a quickfire 65 off just 57 deliveries in the second Test.

Archer’s last appearance in Test cricket also came against India, in the 2021 tour, and his impact was immediate. In the opening Test of that series, he dismissed both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill early in a hostile opening spell that set the tone for England’s win in Chennai. Archer has dismissed Gill twice in two matches and will be eyeing a similar impact at Lord’s.\

Lord's a special venue for Archer

England have brought Archer into the XI as the only change after their heavy defeat at Edgbaston. Ben Stokes’ men are hoping the 30-year-old speedster brings some sting to a bowling attack that has toiled without results.

Lord’s also carries special significance for Archer, where he famously bowled the Super Over in England’s 2019 World Cup triumph and made his unforgettable Test debut in the same summer.

India lead-up to the Lord’s Test with the series tied 1-1, and Pant vs Archer could be one of the duels that shape what promises to be a fiery third Test in the series.