Shubman Gill set to replace Jasprit Bumrah as India vice-captain in Tests for Bangladesh series: Report

Amid the plethora of names that emerged as potential replacements for Rohit Sharma as India's captain across formats, when he assumed the of a full-time all-format skipper two years back, Shubman Gill, who only made his international debut in 2019, was not part of the list. Yet, midway through 2024, as Rohit announced his retirement in T20Is and with the ODI announcement not far away, Gill was officially announced as the front-runner to take over the role from the India veteran as the BCCI named him the new vice-captain in white-ball cricket. And, if reports are believed to be true, he might also take over the role in Test cricket. Shubman Gill is set to become the new India vice-captain in Tests

India had three contenders for the Test vice-captaincy role in the last three years, with Jasprit Bumrah being the front-runner. He not only led India in a rescheduled Test match against England in 2022, but also was Rohit's deputy in the last two Test series - against South Africa and England - earlier this year. Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were the other two contenders, with the former also having led India in an away Test series against South Africa in 2022, while Pant was Bumrah's deputy in the 2022 England match.

However, according to a report in RevSportz, sources in the BCCI have confirmed that Gill is likely to replace Bumrah as the new vice-captain of the Indian team when the selectors announce the squad for the two-match series at home against Bangladesh. The opening Test will be played on September 19, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, while the second and final tie will be on September 27, at Green Park in Nagpur.

This also implies that Gill will likely serve as Rohit's deputy in the home Test series against New Zealand in October and the all-important Border-Gavaskar series in Australia in December.

Speaking to the media earlier this week ahead of the Indian team's departure for the white-ball series in Sri Lanka, BCCI chief selector explained that the most crucial aspect that worked in Gill's favour in his elevation to the vice-captaincy role in white-ball cricket is that the management needed an all-format player.

"This time with the T20 World Cup around, when Hardik got injured, it was a bit of a challenge. At that time, Rohit wasn't playing. He was around and we were lucky that Rohit was available to lead. We don't want that situation again. Shubman is the guy we feel again as he is a three-format player, and he has shown quality over the last year or so. And we have heard from the dressing room," said Agarkar.

"You try and have somebody who can also learn from a couple of the senior guys that are there. Surya in this instance or Rohit who's still around so we don't face the same challenges (that) suddenly (you are) trying to look for a captain in case there are injuries or loss of form somewhere. He's shown some decent leadership qualities. We want to try and get him the experience that he can put forward. There are no guarantees in life but at this point, that's the thought."