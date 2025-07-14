Shubman Gill told to pick his path - Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni? England's heat exposes India captain’s emotional fragility

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, on Monday, asked Shubman Gill to pick between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni after England's hostility on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test match of the series exposed his emotional fragility. Gill, who scored a record 430 runs in Birmingham in the second Test to power India to a 336-run series-levelling win, managed scores of just 16 and 6 at Lord's. India's batter Shubman Gill walks off the field after his dismissal during the fourth day of the third Test match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London(PTI)

Gill was welcomed by a hostile England camp on the fourth evening of the match as the home team did not take time in reminding him of the incident on Day 3, when he had charged at Zak Crawley accusing him of deliberately wasting time.

As soon as Gill took strike after the dismissal of Karun Nair, there was a sudden chatter among the England players, with each of those words directed at the 25-year-old. Ben Duckett, who was present alongside Crawley when Indian players had verbally attacked him on Day 3, was heard sledging Gill as he walked past him to take his fielding position. The mind games worked to perfection for England as the India captain departed after just nine deliveries.

On Monday, Manjrekar took to social media to point out that Gill appeared cautious in his approach and lacked the confidence he had shown at Edgbaston, especially amid England's sledging. The former India batter reminded fans that Kohli—whom Gill admires and is often compared to—thrived in hostile conditions, while another Indian legend, Dhoni, was known for his calm and composed demeanour under pressure. Manjrekar, therefore, urged Gill to decide which approach he wants to adopt following the episode at Lord's."

“Gill suddenly looking tentative last evening had a lot to do with the hostility he got at the crease from England. Virat performed better, the angrier he got. Dhoni the exact opposite. Gill must decide what gets the best out of him as batter, calmness or anger,” he tweeted.

Talking about the match, Washington Sundar recorded his best career figures on overseas soil, picking 4 wickets for 22 runs, as India folded England for 192 runs. In reply, India lost four wickets at the start of the final innings, including nightwatchman Akash Deep, on Day 4. India will resume their chase on Day 5 on 58 for four, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 33.