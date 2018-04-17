Siddarth Kaul keen to make the most of brush with top-flight cricketers

Medium-pacer Siddarth Kaul has a coffee buddy in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. It is captain Kane Williamson, against whom Kaul played the U-19 World Cup at Malaysia in 2008.

“He has played lot of international cricket and is good at captaincy. I share a good rapport with him. Off the field, we like to catch up, discuss cricket and recall the U-19 World Cup days. He backs and encourages team mates which shows in the results,” said the 27-year-old Kaul, who is one of the main bowlers of Sunrisers.

Under Williamson’s captaincy, Sunrisers have won all their three matches and are at the top of the table. Kaul has bowled well and his figures of 2/17 against Rajasthan Royals and 2/29 against Mumbai Indians set up his team.

Last season, Kaul grabbed eyeballs while turning out for Sunrisers, taking 16 scalps in 10 matches. A good IPL outing, followed by consistent performances for Punjab lifted Kaul into the India ODI team for a three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Even though he did not get a game, the Chandigarh-based cricketer made the most of the dressing room experience. “When you travel with top cricketers and brilliant coaches, you tend to learn a lot. I have to keep doing well consistently and make the most of the chances I get, be it IPL, domestic circuit or the Indian team. My job is to do the best and leave everything to destiny,” said Kaul.

“I have added pace to my bowling and worked hard on improving variations. I am working on the knuckle ball and hopefully in upcoming matches I will be able to use it effectively,” said Kaul, who has five wickets in three matches and is looking forward to bowl at his home ground in Mohali against Kings XI Punjab on April 19.

“I ask Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) paaji how he prepares ahead of the game and his mental approach. We have bowlers who are doing well in international cricket, be it ODIs or T20s. Their experience is lifting the game in IPL. Moreover, I am also benefitting from their good form,” said Kaul, who is taking mental conditioning lessons.

With his family watching him in Mohali on Thursday, Kaul would be hoping for another stellar show against Kings XI Punjab and help Sunrisers maintain their top spot.