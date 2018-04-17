IPL an ideal platform to express oneself as a batsman: Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is unquestionably a hectic tournament. For almost two months, players are literally living out of their suitcases, travelling every alternate day after playing a game. (MI vs RCB live updates | live score)

Take Rajasthan Royals for example. The Ajinkya Rahane-led outfit will be playing three matches in five days – April 18 (Jaipur), 20 (Pune) and 22 (Jaipur). However, their rising star Sanju Samson feels it is up to the player to be well prepared for such situations.

“Yes the IPL schedule is hectic but you need to plan for your recovery (after the match), which is very important. It is the responsibility of the player to refresh their bodies for the next match,” Samson said on the eve of their contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Royals batsmen will be full of confidence after winning their last two games. But they face a different challenge at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday when they take on the KKR spin troika of Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla, who have been instrumental in leading the Knight Riders to two victories yet.

“The plan is the same to keep it simple, to go out there and get another win for the team. The energy and enthusiasm is high. Yes, they (KKR) are a different team; the conditions are different so the game plan will also be different,” said the 23-year-old.

The cricketer from Kerala has been batting up the order at either No.3 or 4 and has also been in outstanding form in this edition of the IPL, currently the highest scorer of the tournament.

“I have batted in all positions and I am prepared to bat in any position wherever the team needs me to. It is a good thing that this has been one of the best domestic seasons. In the past my domestic performances weren’t great. Plus IPL is the kind of tournament where the stage is set and you just to have to go and express yourself,” said the wicketkeeper-batsmen, concluding by saying that the high-scoring wicket in Jaipur has remained the same giving due credit to the ground staff.