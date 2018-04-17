Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018, live cricket score updates

Mumbai Indians have endured a torrid time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 edition, having lost all three games. Rohit Sharma’s side have lost all games by small margins and they will be determined to get their campaign back on tracak against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are reeling after a loss to Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli’s side, with a revamped side in this edition, continue to face the problem that plagued them in the previous editions, a top-heavy batting and an inconsistent bowling.

Here is the live cricket score and updates of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match at Wankhede stadium.

Also Read: LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO

The IPL’s infamous slow-starters Mumbai Indians were finally able to put an end to their batting blues when they hammered 194/7 against Delhi Daredevils (DD) in their last match. But a sublime half-century from Jason Roy dashed Mumbai’s hopes of a win last weekend.

The move to send local boy Suryakumar Yadav at the top worked wonders as he added 102 for the first wicket with opener Evin Lewis.

With his current form, Suryakumar, who has scores of 43, 28 and 53, makes an ideal opening pair with Lewis. But MI would be concerned with the form of their captain Rohit, who has not been able to convert his starts, falling for 15, 11 and 18.

On paper, sixth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batting looks as threatening as it could get but so far with two defeats and one win, the Kohli-led team has not found its rhythm either.

Bludgeoned by Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson’s 92* on Sunday, RCB’s famed batting line-up consisting Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock could not deliver the goods at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

With only two fifties among the famous four in three matches so far, RCB batsmen would know how important it is for them to make most of the batting conditions at the Wankhede as their bowlers have done a decent job so far.