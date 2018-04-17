MI vs RCB, IPL 2018, live cricket score

Royal Challengers Bangalore were blown away by some magnificent hitting from Sanju Samson during their loss to Rajasthan Royals in their previous game. Virat Kohli’s side will be determined to get their campaign back on track after an inconsistent start to the 2018 Indian Premier League and they have a great chance against Mumbai Indians, who have lost all their three games in this edition. However, their recent record against Royal Challengers Bangalore, against whom they hold a 13-8 head-to-head advantage, will give them confidence as they look to break their losing run. Get live cricket score of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018, here. (LIVE UPDATES)

