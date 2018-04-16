IPL 2018 Live streaming: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Where to follow MI vs RCB live

Live streaming of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 match at the Wankhede Stadium is available online. Winless Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2018 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Match starts at 8:00 PM IST. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

While MI have lost all their three games, RCB have won one out of three.

Both teams, with a plethora of explosive batsmen, are yet to find their feet in the T20 league and would be keen to gather some momentum with a victory.

When is Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 match will played on April 17, 2018.

Where will Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 match be played?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 match start?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 match will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Where will Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 live streaming?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/