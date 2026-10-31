Simon Harmer's bold 120-run prediction comes true as six-wicket masterclass seals South Africa's series triumph

The ball landed on leg stump, turned away from left-handed Josh Hazlewood, and clipped the middle and off stumps. Simon Harmer’s perfect off-spinner’s delivery ended Hazlewood’s stay at the crease and Australia’s final innings at Newlands on 111. South Africa won the match by 176 runs and, with that, completed a dramatic turnaround to clinch the series 2-1.

Simon Harmer picked up six wickets in Newlands against Australia. (AFP)

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Remarkably, Harmer had told SEN Cricket earlier that a lead of 120 would be “defendable”, 150 would be “par” and anything over 200 would be “gold”. The off-spinner played an instrumental role in vindicating his own assessment. His second-innings figures read six for 16 off 21.1 overs. He ran through the Australian middle and lower order, ensuring that they finished nine runs short of a total he had considered defendable.

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Harmer finished the match with 10/120, his maiden ten-wicket haul in Test cricket. While Harmer ensured that South Africa emerged victorious, it was Kagiso Rabada who laid the groundwork for the hosts.

How South Africa turned the contest around

Deep Dive How did South Africa win the deciding Test against Australia at Newlands? After Australia took a 100-run first-innings lead, centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder helped South Africa set a target of 288. Kagiso Rabada struck early on the final morning before Simon Harmer took six wickets as Australia were bowled out for 111. What was Simon Harmer's 120-run prediction, and how did his bowling back it up? Harmer said a lead of 120 would be defendable, 150 would be par and anything above 200 would be gold. He took six for 16 in the second innings and finished the match with 10 for 120, his first ten-wicket haul in Test cricket. How did Kagiso Rabada help South Africa turn the match around? Rabada dismissed Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne in the opening over on the final morning, then removed Travis Head to trigger Australia's collapse. His dismissal of Head was also his 350th Test wicket, reached in a record 13,808 deliveries.

South Africa posted 329 runs while batting first, courtesy of their top three. Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman and David Bedingham scored half-centuries to ensure a competitive total for their team.

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{{^usCountry}} Australia mounted a formidable response in their first innings. Josh Inglis scored a century and was ably supported by Alex Carey, who made 80 off 168 balls. Their efforts gave Australia a 100-run first-innings lead, as they amassed 429. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Australia mounted a formidable response in their first innings. Josh Inglis scored a century and was ably supported by Alex Carey, who made 80 off 168 balls. Their efforts gave Australia a 100-run first-innings lead, as they amassed 429. {{/usCountry}}

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The hosts faltered in the initial stages of their second innings and were reeling at 95 for three at one stage. However, Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder came to their rescue. Rickelton scored 101 off 219 deliveries, while Mulder amassed 115 off 221 balls. Their efforts set the stage for a thrilling final day.

Also Read: Kagiso Rabada fastest to 350 Test wickets, overtakes Dale Steyn as Australia crumble in decider

Rabada strikes before Harmer takes charge

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Australia needed 288 runs to win the game, and after their exploits in the first innings, many had considered them favourites. But Rabada had other ideas. He turned up on the final morning and dismissed Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne in the opening over. Travis Head soon followed, triggering a dramatic collapse.

The pacer laid the foundation for Harmer to vindicate his prediction. The off-spinner was relentless in his accuracy and persistently tested the Australian batters' defences. The hallmark of his bowling was his unwavering consistency in length, complemented by subtle variations in trajectory and flight.

“The wickets haven't offered much turn as expected on days four and five. I ask myself if I have bowled well enough. In PE (2nd Test), I was desperate for wickets. I try to bowl with control in the first innings and exploit and take wickets in the second. Was nice to just bowl freely and try to do your thing,” Harmer said while receiving the Player of the Match award, offering an insight into the simplicity of his approach.

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