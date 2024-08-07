Johannesburg [South Africa], : South Africa will ramp up their preparations for this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a pair of training camps in Tshwane. Skills camp has South Africa primed for T20 World Cup tilt

The Proteas will be looking to go one step further than their runner-up finish at the most recent edition of the T20 World Cup in 2023 and have assembled the vast majority of their best players for a skills-based training camp this week, as per a release by ICC.

A total of 13 players will take part in the bowling camp between August 5 to 7, while 12 players will participate in the batting camp from 6-8 August.

While the likes of skipper Laura Wolvaardt and experienced all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon are missing the camps due to domestic playing commitments in England, South Africa have the bulk of their leading performers at the camps to help prepare for this year's tournament in October.

South Africa have failed to win a T20I series since they were narrowly defeated by Australia in last year's T20 World Cup final on home soil, with their most recent assignment in India finishing tied at 1-1 with the Asian side following a rain-affected contest in Chennai.

South Africa are drawn in Group B at the T20 World Cup, with matches scheduled against England , West Indies , Scotland and Bangladesh and the top two teams from the initial stage progressing to the knockout semi-finals.

South Africa - Bowling Training Camp - Tshwane Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smit, Delmi Tucker

South Africa - Batting Training Camp - Tshwane Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smit, Delmi Tucker, Faye Tunnicliffe.

