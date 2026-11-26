Sameer Rizvi’s blistering 100* off 46 balls powered former champions Uttar Pradesh to a six-wicket victory over Mizoram at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, but the win could only serve as a consolation in a disappointing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) campaign.

Sameer Rizvi scored an unbeaten century (IPL)

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UP finished fifth in Elite Group A with 16 points from seven matches, already out of Super League contention. Baroda and Rajasthan with 20 points each qualified for the knockout from the Elite Group A.

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Chasing 150, Uttar Pradesh were reduced to 5/3 in 2.5 overs after Adarsh Singh, Aryan Juyal and captain Karan Sharma fell cheaply. Priyam Garg made 18 before becoming Lalthianawma’s victim at 42/4, leaving UP with a difficult task at hand.

Rizvi then took control. Striking six fours and nine sixes at a strike-rate of 217.39, he raced to an unbeaten century and added an unbroken 110-run fifth-wicket stand with Prashant Veer, who finished 27 not out. UP reached 152 for 4 in 16.4 overs, sealing the win with 20 balls to spare.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Mizoram, asked to bat, posted 149/6 in their 20 overs. Manender Singh top-scored with 56 from 40 balls, while captain Joseph Lalthankhuma struck 35 off 23 and Jehu Anderson made a quick 32. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Mizoram, asked to bat, posted 149/6 in their 20 overs. Manender Singh top-scored with 56 from 40 balls, while captain Joseph Lalthankhuma struck 35 off 23 and Jehu Anderson made a quick 32. {{/usCountry}}

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Kuldeep Yadav was UP’s most successful bowler with 2 for 32, while Kartik Tyagi, Kartik Yadav, Abhinandan Singh and Prashant Veer took a wicket each. Mizoram’s innings gained momentum after a 50-run powerplay, but UP’s bowlers pulled things back in the middle overs.

For Uttar Pradesh, the result was a reminder of what might have been. They ended with three wins and three losses in their first six matches, but a net run-rate of -1.132 left them fifth in the group behind Bengal and Karnataka despite the same 16 points.

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The campaign unravelled in the previous round, when Bengal thrashed UP by 93 runs after restricting them to 108 for 7 in a 15-over chase of 202. That heavy defeat effectively ended their qualification hopes, even though they entered the final round still mathematically alive.

UP’s problems were consistent, which included a fragile top order, an inability to build pressure with the ball, and a poor net run-rate that proved costly in a tightly packed group. Thursday’s performance showed the side’s potential in the form of Rizvi’s hitting, in particular, but it arrived too late to alter their fate.

Brief scores

Mizoram 149/6 in 20 overs (M Singh 56, J Lalthankhuma 35; Kuldeep Yadav 2/32) vs Uttar Pradesh 152/4 in 16.4 overs (S Rizvi 100*, Prashant Veer 27*; Kuldip Yadav 2/8). UP won by six wickets.

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