Former champions Uttar Pradesh edged closer to elimination in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after Bengal inflicted a 93-run defeat in them in Mumbai on Tuesday. Bengal dismantled them, posting 201/3 in 15 overs and then restricting UP to 108/7.

Abishek Porel scored 69

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The match aggregate of just 309 runs was the lowest in a T20 involving Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, but Bengal owned the contest from the start. Uttar Pradesh spent the day chasing shadows, dropping catches, leaking boundaries, and surrendering without a fight.

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Uttar Pradesh's experienced bowling attack had an off day after skipper Karan Sharma chose to field. Abhishek Porel struck 69 from 39 balls, while Karan Lal hit an unbeaten 82 from just 29 deliveries, smashing five fours and eight sixes. Their 108-run third-wicket stand came at a pace UP simply had no answer for.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the master of swing and control, had a day to forget. He conceded 55 runs in three overs at 18.33, with no wickets to show for it. That is the most expensive spell by a UP bowler in a T20, surpassing Yash Dayal’s 53.

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{{^usCountry}} Kuldeep Yadav fared no better. The left-arm wrist-spinner, expected to choke the middle overs and create pressure, went for 41 in his three overs and managed only one wicket. Bengal’s batters used the short boundaries and field restrictions to keep the scoreboard racing. At 13.66 an over, Kuldeep offered neither control nor threat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kuldeep Yadav fared no better. The left-arm wrist-spinner, expected to choke the middle overs and create pressure, went for 41 in his three overs and managed only one wicket. Bengal’s batters used the short boundaries and field restrictions to keep the scoreboard racing. At 13.66 an over, Kuldeep offered neither control nor threat. {{/usCountry}}

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Divyansh Joshi’s 39 from two overs, at 19.50, completed the picture of a bowling unit that had lost its way. Shivam Mavi’s 14 in one over was scarcely better, while Yash Dayal at least picked up a wicket but still leaked 25. Only Prashant Veer, with none for 23, showed any semblance of discipline.

Chasing a difficult total demanded intent from ball one. But Divyansh Joshi fell for one, Karan Sharma made 27, Adarsh Singh 19, and the rest folded around them. At 46/4, the chase was already tottering; by 84/7, the result was a formality.

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Bhuvneshwar’s late 25 off 21 and Kuldeep’s nine off 15 was mere consolation. Bengal’s bowlers, by contrast, were ruthless. Pradipta Pramanik took 3 for 15, Akhilesh Yadav 2 for 27, and Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, and Sayan Ghosh kept things tight.

Uttar Pradesh’s campaign now hangs by a thread.

In their last league of Elite Group A match, Uttar Pradesh take on lowly Mizoram on Thursday.

Brief Scores

Bengal 201/3 in 15 overs (Abishek Porel 69, Karan Lal 82*) beat Uttar Pradesh 108/7 in 15 overs (Karan Sharma 27, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 25*) by 93 runs.