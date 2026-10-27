Smith's fitness in doubt, Coetzee returns, Green awaits selection as Australia and South Africa gear up for decider in Newlands

Steve Smith has had a dull tour of South Africa so far. He is probably hoping to play a statement knock at Newlands and silence his critics. However, his preparations for the crucial game have been far from ideal. The 37-year-old is suffering from a lingering neck problem, which limited him to a very brief training session on Sunday.

Steve Smith's availability for third Test remains under clouds. (AFP)

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While the visitors grapple with selection conundrums, South Africa have announced Gerald Coetzee as the replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje.

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The series is currently level at 1-1, with Cape Town preparing for a decider with plenty at stake. Australia sit at the top of the WTC table and are currently the number one side in the ICC Test rankings. If they lose at Newlands, they will relinquish both positions. On the other hand, South Africa have a chance to strengthen their prospects of reaching another WTC final with a victory.

Smith’s fitness concerns

Smith acts as a fulcrum in the current Australian batting line-up. His dwindling form has further exposed the vulnerabilities within. Hence, the availability of the right-hander is crucial for the visitors as they approach the match. But he remains under a fitness cloud after experiencing neck stiffness during the second Test.

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{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, he received gentle throwdowns and was expected to increase his workload before the match. Australia are confident that he will be available for selection, but his participation is yet to be confirmed. “He’s got a bit of a neck issue going on at the moment,” Australia coach Andrew McDonald said about Smith’s fitness. “We feel like it’s going to be a pretty steep progression, in terms of he should be available. We’re confident he should be available.” Australia’s selection headaches {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, he received gentle throwdowns and was expected to increase his workload before the match. Australia are confident that he will be available for selection, but his participation is yet to be confirmed. “He’s got a bit of a neck issue going on at the moment,” Australia coach Andrew McDonald said about Smith’s fitness. “We feel like it’s going to be a pretty steep progression, in terms of he should be available. We’re confident he should be available.” Australia’s selection headaches {{/usCountry}}

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Australia have already made a couple of changes to their squad. Nic Maddinson and reserve wicketkeeper Sam Harper have been released.

Maddinson’s return to Test cricket after a decade proved unfruitful. He produced scores of 0, 48, 0 and 8 in four innings. Matt Renshaw is now the primary candidate to open the innings with Travis Head. Renshaw scored 190 and 81 in the first Test in Durban while batting at number five. His promotion up the order would help the visitors accommodate Cameron Green in the middle order.

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Matt Renshaw could open the innings for Australia.

Green is making a comeback after being sidelined with an abdominal injury. But he will be available only as a specialist batter. Josh Inglis, who has recovered from a broken finger suffered during the ODI series, gives Australia another option to consider in their batting combination.

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Marnus Labuschagne’s form has been at the centre of discussions. Batting at number three, the right-hander has scored just 127 runs in four innings, repeatedly failing to convert starts. Australia might look to replace Labuschagne with Inglis; however, the uncertainty surrounding Smith will influence the final decision.

The visitors also face a selection dilemma between Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon. Boland picked up five wickets in the first innings at Gqeberha and then resisted the South African attack for 166 deliveries with the bat. However, if the Newlands surface is expected to offer turn towards the end of the match, Lyon could make his way into the eleven.

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Things with the big three look more settled. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are all available. Hazlewood has recovered from the stomach illness that affected him during the previous match.

Coetzee returns for South Africa

The hosts have made only one change to the playing eleven that won in Gqeberha. Nortje has been ruled out with a groin injury he suffered after bowling only 3.3 overs during Australia’s first innings in the second Test. This would be a particularly frustrating development for the pacer, as he had only recently returned to red-ball cricket after nearly three years. Nortje broke down early in the second Test after bowling 40 overs in Durban.

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Gerald Coetzee has replaced Anrich Nortje in the playing XI.

His replacement, Coetzee, will be playing his first Test in almost two years. Coetzee's last appearance in the format was against Sri Lanka in November 2024. His workload could be a concern for the management, as the pacer has played only two first-class matches since his last Test appearance.

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Keshav Maharaj has once again been left out of, with South Africa preferring Simon Harmer. Maharaj has extensive experience at Newlands, but the Proteas management seems more comfortable with the off-spinner given Australia's left-hander-heavy batting line-up.

South Africa playing XI for the third Test: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada.

The pitch at Newlands

Newlands generally hosts international cricket later in the South African summer. This will be the first Test played at the venue in October. Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey suggested that the grass on the surface appeared shorter than at Gqeberha. This could result in a contest markedly different from what we have witnessed so far in the series.

The significance of the match

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Australia will be playing a Test at Newlands eight years after the infamous ball-tampering scandal. As the match gets underway, the visitors must try to block out any lingering influence of an incident that happened eight years ago. Pat Cummins and his side have far more immediate concerns to address, and they cannot afford to be distracted by the ghosts of the past.

South Africa will be the more confident side heading into the Cape Town Test. They carry the momentum of a resounding win; their captain is in imperious form, and the opportunity to move closer to another WTC final is within reach.