Smriti Mandhana owns up, takes the blame for India's heartbreaking loss against England: ‘Should have been smarter’

Smriti Mandhana was candid enough to admit that her poor shot selection was the turning point in the Women's World Cup 2025 match against England at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The hosts were in firm control of the 289-run chase, but Mandhana's departure in the 42nd over on 88 led to England staging a comeback and eventually walking away as the winners by four runs. Mandhana, along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, did the bulk of the job as the duo put on 125 runs for the third wicket; however, the latter's wicket opened the gate for England to barge through the door. Smriti Mandhana scored 88 runs against England in Indore (AP)

Even after Harmanpreet's wicket, India were going about their job at a canter as Deepti Sharma and Mandhana stitched together a stand of 67 runs. However, it was then that the turning point came as Mandhana gave her wicket away to Linsey Smith in trying to clear the fence for a maximum.

Eventually, Deepti too lost her wicket, and in the end, Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana failed to take the team over the line. With this defeat, India find themselves in a must-win territory against New Zealand. The side are currently in the fourth place in the points table with 4 points from 5 games.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, we collapsed, and everyone saw that. I think our shot selections at that stage could have been better. Especially since it started with me, I take responsibility for that; my shot selection should have been smarter," Mandhana said at the post-match press conference.

"We just needed six runs per over, and maybe we should have tried to take the game deeper. So, yeah, I’ll take it on myself because the collapse started from me,” she added.

After the defeat against England, the cameras quickly panned to Mandhana, who sported a visibly dejected face as she just about managed to hold back her tears.

India's third straight defeat

The defeat against England marked India's third straight loss in the Women's World Cup group stage. Heading into the contest against the Three Lions, India was coming on the back of defeats against South Africa and Australia.

Mandhana now realises what's at stake in the game against the White Ferns, saying her team will give it their best shot in Navi Mumbai.

“It's too soon now that we've had a get-together. But in cricket, nothing comes easy. For sure, the next match would be the virtual quarter-final in terms of getting into the top four. But yeah, you don't play cricket to have easy days. We'll all take this in our stride,” said Mandhana.

Australia, South Africa and England have sealed their qualification in the semi-finals, and there's a fight till the finish for the fourth spot.