'That spell against CSK gave me worldwide recognition': Pakistan star recalls his 'one of the best' performances in IPL

The Indian Premier League returns on March 26 when the fifteenth edition of the tournament opens with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Starting in 2008, the tournament went on to become the biggest cricket league in the world after Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural title, beating MS Dhoni's CSK by three wickets at the DY Patil Stadium.

The Royals were led by Aussie great Shane Warne, who tragically passed away last month due to a suspected heart attack while on vacation in Thailand. On Thursday, a number of players who were a part of the 2008 Royals squad reminisced their experience of playing under the Australia legend as they paid tribute to Warne.

During one such segment where the players were recalling the games throughout the season, Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir remembered his spell against Chennai Super Kings during a group game of the edition. Tanvir registered impressive figures of 6/14 in four overs, taking the wickets of Parthiv Patel, Stephen Fleming, Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, Albie Morkel, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Makhaya Ntini.

“The spell against CSK was one of the best spells I have ever bowled. I was bowling well in IPL before that, but it won't be wrong if I say the spell against Chennai gave me worldwide recognition,” said Tanvir on a Sports Yaari documentary.

Further talking about the spell, Tanvir said that it remains a “lifetime memory.”

“Seamers get help early on in Jaipur. The ball was moving around. I dismissed Parthiv Patel and Stephen Fleming leg-before, the ball was certainly doing a bit. In the second spell, my slower ones were quite effective. I still remember I had taken five wickets while conceding only three runs before Makhaya Ntini came in and scored 10 runs against me. But yes, I feel very proud of that spell and it remains a lifetime memory for me,” said the former Pakistan quick.