Ravi Shastri gives his verdict on Virat Kohli's batting position in RCB for IPL 2022

One of the key talking points for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the start of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is their batting line-up, particularly pertaining to former captain Virat Kohli's position. Some feel he should continue opening for RCB while others feel that Kohli should be back at No.3 to strengthen the batting order. And on Thursday, former India head coach Ravi Shastri gave his verdict on Kohli's batting position in the franchise's playing XI.

Kohli returned to his familiar spot in the RCB line-up in IPL 2021 with an eye on opening alongside Rohit Sharma for India in the T20 World Cup in October later that year. He scored 339 runs in 15 innings for RCB at 28.9 and with a strike rate of 119.5, laced with three half-centuries that season. However, in seasons prior to that Kohli has always played at No.3 for RCB.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo's video show T20 Time Out, Shastri felt that Kohli should continue opening for RCB, but admitted that it depends on the balance of the side.

"That depends on the balance of the team," Shastri said. "I wouldn't know what their middle order is, but just in case they've got a very strong middle order, then there's no harm in Virat opening."

The notion that serves well if Kohli opens in a T20 side is his diminishing returns in the middle overs (7-15) where he scores at 6.67 runs per over since 2019 in IPL with a boundary every 12.7 balls, i.e. more than two overs. On the contrary, Kohli scores at 7.8 runs per over against the new ball with a boundary every 5.2 balls.

Kohli opening will give RCB the much-needed solid opening pair alongside captain Faf du Plessis, leaving the young Indian and uncapped player Anuj Rawat at No.3 before Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik follows in. If Kohli bats one down, it will keep the RCB batting order strong.

Earlier, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Daniel Vettori, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, opined that Kohli should open for RCB.

“I think every year this is a discussion point. Every year, by the time the season finishes, Virat Kohli opening becomes the right option. It's irrelevant who is at the other end. I think he performs better in situations where he is allowed more time and his stroke making is more successful in those first six overs,” Vettori said on ESPNCricinfo.