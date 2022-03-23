'That is when Kohli is at his best': Vettori has his say on former RCB skipper's batting position in IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Daniel Vettori has said that getting Virat Kohli to open is the way to go for the franchise in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli's batting position has become a talking point once again with the addition of Faf du Plessis, another top order batter, as captain in the squad.

ALSO READ | 'I messaged him as soon as he was picked': Virat Kohli reveals first chat with du Plessis after he was named RCB captain

Du Plessis was prolific while opening the batting for Chennai Super Kings while Devdutt Padikkal has been a revelation at the top of the order for RCB. However, Vettori said that RCB should get Kohli to open and it doesn't matter who bats at the other end.

“I think every year this is a discussion point. Every year, by the time the season finishes, Virat Kohli opening becomes the right option. It's irrelevant who is at the other end. I think he performs better in situations where he is allowed more time and his stroke making is more successful in those first six overs,” Vettori said on ESPNCricinfo.

Vettori said that the field restrictions make allow Kohli to score quickly in the powerplay and he also has one of the highest strike rates in the league in the death overs.

“That allows him to settle during the middle overs and then his death over batting is exceptional. A lot of things have to go his way to get to those death overs but I believe when he is able to settle up at the top of the order that is when he is at his best,” said Vettori, who was also head coach of RCB from 2014 to 2018.

“If you look at the times RCB have been successful, it is when he has opened. We are talking about a fantastic player, whether he bats from one to four, he is still going to be contribute and be amazing. But I think from a team perspective, opener is the right way from here,” he said.