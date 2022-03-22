'I messaged him as soon as he was picked': Virat Kohli reveals first chat with du Plessis after he was named RCB captain

Virat Kohli said that he had messaged Faf du Plessis as soon as the latter was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), with Du Plessis going on to be announced as the team's new captain. Kohli had stepped down as skipper of the franchise last season.

“I messaged him as soon as he was picked for RCB, sounded him off on what's too come. It was official later but I knew obviously that getting Faf in the auction for us, the plan was very clear that we need a leader in the changing room who commands a lot of respect,” Kohli said on the Youtube channel of the franchise.

Kohli said that the fact that Du Plessis was captain of South Africa in all formats means that he is a respected figure.

“He doesn't demand it, he commands it because he has been there, done that. He was the Test captain so obviously that comes with a lot of accolades already. We are absolutely excited for him to lead RCB this year and I am sure he will do a tremendous job. We get along very well with him, all those who have met him already and all the others will enjoy this environment,” said Kohli.

Kohli said that he is looking forward to playing as just a player and enjoying his cricket.

"It's quite unbelievable that the IPL has come this far. Renewed energy because I am off a lot of responsibilities and duties. Life is in a good place, we have a child now, a family. For me it's just about going on about life with a lot of joy and just watching our child grow and just doing what I love, which is playing cricket.

“My focus is so clear now, so precise about what I want to do. I just want to have some fun and enjoy myself on the field. Just give myself fully to this team like I have over so many years without any load,” he said.