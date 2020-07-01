‘Some people would find it threatening’: Michael Hussey on why he is impressed by Virat Kohli’s relation with MS Dhoni

cricket

In December 2014, Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced a sudden decision to retire from Test cricket, after the third Test between India and Australia had ended in a draw in Melbourne. Australia had taken a 2-0 lead in the four-match series and the draw in the MCG Test meant that Australia’s lead was unassailable. Indian Cricket Team had to quickly make a transition to Virat Kohli as captain in Test cricket, and he took the responsibility on his broad shoulders quite smoothly.

Over two years later, in January, 2017, Dhoni resigned as India captain across all formats, and Kohli, who had already proven his testament as a captain in the longest format, was made India captain for limited-overs format as well. Dhoni, as captain, had won three ICC trophies for India, and yet the transition between the two captains, was once again, a smooth one for India.

This aspect of the seemingly hyper-aggressive Kohli has impressed former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey. He appreciates the way Kohli respects Dhoni’s presence in the team.

“I think you got to give a lot of kudos to Virat Kohli, having someone like MS Dhoni still in the team who’s been, arguably, India’s most successful captain. Sometimes some people would find that threatening to still have that person in the team,” Hussey said in an episode of chat show Sony Ten’s Pit Stop on Sony India’s Facebook page.

“But I think that’s where you need to tip your hat to Virat and so you know he’s obviously got the personality to say ‘no, no I would like this guy around. I can learn from this guy, and he’s going to help me get down the better skipper and obviously have a better team’,” Hussey further said.

Ever since MS Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket after the 2019 Cricket World, there has been constant speculation regarding his cricketing future. He has not played cricket since India’s defeat to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal last year. Dhoni was set to make a return in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings before the tournament was indefinitely postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Dhoni’s absence has been felt behind the wickets. His expertise in making DRS calls, guiding bowlers, quick-fire stumpings and match-winning innings are constantly talked about by fans and critics alike.