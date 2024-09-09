 South Africa hand trio first ODI call-ups to build limited overs depth | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Africa hand trio first ODI call-ups to build limited overs depth

Reuters |
Sep 09, 2024 02:39 PM IST

CRICKET-ODI-AFG-ZAF/:Cricket-South Africa hand trio first ODI call-ups to build limited overs depth

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 - South Africa have handed Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane and Jason Smith their first call-ups to the One Day International squad for series against Afghanistan and Ireland in the United Arab Emirates starting next week.

South Africa hand trio first ODI call-ups to build limited overs depth
South Africa hand trio first ODI call-ups to build limited overs depth

All-rounder Simelane has also received a first call-up to the Twenty20 squad for two games against the Irish, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday.

South Africa will play Afghanistan in three ODIs in Sharjah, starting on Sept. 18, then two T20s against Ireland in Abu Dhabi, followed by three ODIs against the Irish at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Spin bowler Peter and all-rounder Smith have both previously been capped in the T20 team.

"We have decided to give opportunities to some of the fringe players as well as those who have impressed in recent weeks and months," said South Africa’s limited overs teams coach Rob Walter.

"This has been a deliberate move, in line with our goal of building a wider pool of players to choose from, as we prepare for the major tournaments taking place over the next 18 months, with a long-term view on the 50-over World Cup in 2027."

Seamer Lungi Ngidi has recovered from a right calf injury and was named in all three squads.

South Africa, runners-up at the T20 World Cup in June, are fresh from a 3-0 T20 series defeat in the West Indies last month.

Their last ODIs were in December last year when India won a three-match series 2-1 in South Africa.

ODI squad against Afghanistan:

Temba Bavuma , Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

T20 squad against Ireland:

Aiden Markram , Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

ODI squad against Ireland:

Temba Bavuma, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On