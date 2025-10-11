South Africa spinner faces ICC's wrath for waving at Harleen Deol in Women's World Cup: 'Could provoke aggressive...'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) pulled up South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba for breaching the Code of Conduct during the Women's World Cup 2025 fixture against India earlier this week. The 25-year-old was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match." ICC reprimands South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba(AP)

Apart from being reprimanded, one demerit point has also been added to her disciplinary record. This was her first offence in a 24-month period. The incident happened in the 17th over of India's innings, where Mlaba ended up dismissing Harleen Deol.

After taking her wicket, Mlaba waved goodbye to the batter, which could have provoked an aggressive response from the batter. The Proteas spinner admitted the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Trudy Anderson of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for an official hearing.

On-field officials Jacquline Williams and Kim Cotton, along with third umpire Candace le Borde and fourth umpire Sue Redfern, levelled the charge.

It is worth mentioning that Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, and the maximum penalty comprises 50 per cent of a player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.

What happened in the match between India and South Africa?

Speaking of the fixture between India and South Africa, the latter pulled off a heist after chasing down the target of 252 despite being 81/5 at one stage. No.8 batter Nadine de Klerk played an unbeaten 84-run knock off 54 balls with the help of 8 fours and 5 sixes, taking the Proteas over the line.

Kranti Gaud and Sneh Rana took two wickets each; however, this effort wasn't enough as India suffered their first defeat of the Women's World Cup 2025 edition.

Earlier, India had posted 251 runs on the board owing to a 94-run knock by wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh. India will next take on Australia on Sunday, October 12, while South Africa will face Bangladesh next on Monday, October 13.