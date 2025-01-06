Live
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa score after 50 overs is 214/1
Jan 6, 2025 2:03 PM IST
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 214/1 after 50 overs, Khurram Shahzad at 8 runs and Shan Masood at 103 runs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
Day 3 Highlights :
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 102 balls between B Azam (31) and M Rizwan (11)
- Pakistan 100/3 in 30.3 overs
- B Azam 28th Test fifty: 53 runs in 112 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- Drinks: Pakistan 116/3 in 34.0 overs
- Pakistan 150/5 in 41.0 overs
- Lunch: Pakistan 155/6 in 45.0 overs
- Innings Break: Pakistan 194/10 in 54.2 overs
- Pakistan 50/0 in 10.1 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 64 balls between B Azam (16) and S Masood (30)
- Tea: Pakistan Pakistan 80/0 in 17.0 overs
- Referral 1 (20.2 ovs): SA against S Masood (Caught) Unsuccessful (SA: 2, PAK: 3)
- Pakistan 101/0 in 21.2 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 100 off 132 balls between B Azam (41) and S Masood (50)
- S Masood Test fifty: 50 runs in 70 balls (8x4) (0x6)
- B Azam 29th Test fifty: 51 runs in 73 balls (6x4) (0x6)
- Pakistan 150/0 in 34.2 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 150 off 214 balls between B Azam (60) and S Masood (76)
- Drinks: Pakistan 152/0 in 35.0 overs
- Pakistan 200/0 in 44.5 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 200 off 279 balls between B Azam (80) and S Masood (98)
- S Masood 6th Test hundred: 102 runs in 159 balls (14x4) (0x6)
- Stumps: Pakistan 213/1 in 49.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 6, 2025 2:03 PM IST
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa at 214/1 after 50 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
South Africa
Khurram Shahzad 8 (19)
Shan Masood 103 (167)
Pakistan
Keshav Maharaj 0/37 (16)
Jan 6, 2025 12:59 PM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day4) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
2nd Test (Day4) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at Newlands, Cape Town at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.