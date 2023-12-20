close_game
News / Cricket / South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: 2nd ODI of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023 to start at 05:30 PM
South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: 2nd ODI of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023 to start at 05:30 PM

Dec 20, 2023 04:29 PM IST
South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023. Match will start at 05:30 PM

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023. Match will start on 20 Dec 2023 at 05:30 PM
Venue : Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

South Africa Women squad -
Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Delmi Tucker, Eliz-Mari Marx, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Meike De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune
Bangladesh Women squad -
Fargana Hoque, Lata Mondal, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nishita Akter Nishi, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Nigar Sultana, Shamima Sultana, Disha Biswas, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter Meghla

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023
South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 20, 2023 04:29 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023

    South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details
    2nd ODI of Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa, 2023 between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women to be held at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
South Africa Women Bangladesh Women Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa 2023 + 2 more
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
