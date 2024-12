South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sune Luus is out

Live

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: Sune Luus out on Lauren Filer bowling.South Africa Women at 14/2 after 3.2 overs

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024. Match will start on 08 Dec 2024 at 01:30 PM

Venue : Kingsmead, Durban



South Africa Women squad -

Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Sune Luus, Mieke De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

England Women squad -

Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Charlie Dean, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone