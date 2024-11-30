South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024 to start at 09:30 PM

Explore
    Live

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 30, 2024 8:31 PM IST
    South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score, 3rd T20I of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024
    South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024. Match will start on 30 Nov 2024 at 09:30 PM
    Venue : SuperSport Park, Centurion

    South Africa Women squad -
    Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Sune Luus, Faye Tunnicliffe, Sinalo Jafta, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune
    England Women squad -
    Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Seren Smale, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 30, 2024 8:31 PM IST

    South Africa Women vs England Women Match Details
