South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024 to start at 09:30 PM

South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024. Match will start on 30 Nov 2024 at 09:30 PM
Venue : SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa Women squad -
Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Sune Luus, Faye Tunnicliffe, Sinalo Jafta, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune
England Women squad -
Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Seren Smale, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone...Read More
South Africa Women vs England Women Match Details
