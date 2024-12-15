Explore
    South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: One-off Test (Day 1) of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 15, 2024 12:42 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day 1) of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 PM
    South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score, One-off Test of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024
    South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score, One-off Test of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024

    South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024. Match will start on 15 Dec 2024 at 01:30 PM
    Venue : Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

    South Africa Women squad -
    Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Sune Luus, Mieke De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune
    England Women squad -
    Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Seren Smale, Grace Potts, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophie Ecclestone    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 15, 2024 12:42 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day1) of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024

    South Africa Women vs England Women Match Details
    One-off Test (Day1) of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024 between South Africa Women and England Women to be held at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

